Father fatally shot by deputies in aftermath of 'street takeover' in Bellflower, family members say

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A father was shot and killed by deputies following a "street takeover" event and car crash in Bellflower overnight, family members tell Eyewitness News.Several cars were performing dangerous stunts with passengers hanging out the windows at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue around midnight Thursday, surrounded by a crowd of spectators.As deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrived to break up the takeover, and the cars and crowd began dispersing, a car crash occurred in the intersection. It's unclear if those cars were involved in the takeover or they were among those trying to maneuver through the area.A short time later, something escalated and deputies opened fire on a man they described as a suspect, but additional details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, but his mother told ABC7 he has died. She identified the man as 32-year-old Edgar Ortiz, a father of six with a seventh child on the way.The man's mother said her son was holding some type of gardening tool, but was running away from deputies and does not know why they fired.She could not elaborate on why he was allegedly holding that tool and whether there had been argument of some sort before he was shot.The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.