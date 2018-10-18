Beloved Redlands crossing guard killed in hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved crossing guard in Redlands.According to Redlands police, 48-year-old Leonard Ortiz was riding a scooter Tuesday evening when the SUV ran a red light and struck him. Ortiz was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived on scene. He was transported by ambulance to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Ortiz was a beloved crossing guard at north Redlands schools.Surveillance video shows the vehicle heading south on Orange Street. Police said the SUV then got onto the westbound 10 Freeway after the crash and took off. Authorities described the vehicle as a dark, possibly charcoal gray or silver, 2003-2009 Toyota Sequoia or similar style SUV.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Redlands Police Department Dispatch at (909) 798-7681, ext. 1.