Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son accidentally backs Lamborghini into parked car at LA dealership

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel was involved in a fender bender over the weekend when he got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a luxury car rental dealership in Mid-City.According to reports, the boy was with his dad along with superstar - and soon-to-be stepmom - Jennifer Lopez at 777 Exotics on Robertson Boulevard.An employee said Samuel climbed into the driver's seat of the Lamborghini and apparently rolled it back onto a parked BMW behind it.A representative for Affleck's told Eyewitness News no one was hurt and the vehicle was not damaged.Affleck shares Samuel with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.Affleck and Lopez announced their second engagement earlier this year. They were previously engaged in the early aughts, but called off their engagement in 2004.The pair rekindled their relationship last year.