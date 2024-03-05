Best Easter gifts to add to their basket

Add some joy to your little one's Easter Sunday with the best Easter gifts rounded up below. We've included everything from calming plushies to must-have candy.

The best Easter gifts for a kid's basket

Amazon GUND Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Knit Plush $18 Shop now at Amazon

I love GUND plushies - they're lightweight, incredibly soft and great for children of all ages. This knit Peter Rabbit plushie is a great Easter gift, and appropriate for kids ages one and up. It is huggable, surface washable and just 6.5 inches, so it can easily fit in their Easter basket.

Amazon Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone $7.99 Shop now at Amazon

This adorable paint-your-own set is both Easter themed and under $10. There are six acrylic paints included, and easy-to-follow instructions to get your child started. Once they're done painting it, you can use it as a stepping stone in your patio, garden or at your doorstep.

Amazon Lip Smacker Lippy Pals Bunny Rabbit $7.99 Shop now at Amazon

Keep your little one's lips soft and moisturized with this bunny-themed Lip Smacker. I never leave my house without a Lip Smacker in my bag, and they're the best lip balms, in my opinion. Add one or more of these lip balms to your child's Easter basket.

Amazon QINGQIU 6 Pack Easter Bubble Bath Bombs $22.99 Shop now at Amazon

These bubble bath bombs dissolve to reveal tiny squishable toys your kids can play with. Each bath bomb has a different scent and is made from environmentally friendly materials according to the brand. Add them to your next bath time to see for yourself.

28% off Amazon ArtCreativity Assorted Mini Easter Coloring Books $9.99

$13.97 Shop now at Amazon

Coloring books are a great activity and an easy way to destress. This mega set comes with 20 different coloring books, all themed around Easter. Drawings include Easter bunnies, chicks, Easter eggs and more.

Amazon Turandoss Initial Necklace $14.99 Shop now at Amazon

This adorable initial necklace can be personalized with your loved one's initials. It has a durable chain and an easy-to-use clasp. It also comes with a gift box so all you need to do is add it to your child's Easter basket once it arrives.

20% off Amazon LEGO Creator 3 in 1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set $15.99

$19.99 Shop now at Amazon

This 3-in-1 LEGO set lets you create the Easter bunny, a parrot or a seal, all using the same LEGO pieces. They're small and portable and even feature movable limbs for added fun. They're not suitable for toddlers or infants, so choose one of our other recommendations if you have a younger child.

Amazon REESE'S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg $5.49 Shop now at Amazon

For the chocolate lovers out there, this giant peanut butter egg is a great pick. It has a milk chocolate coating and a peanut butter center. If your kid likes Reese's candy, this is the best addition to their Easter basket.

