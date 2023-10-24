21 best gifts for teens, from Apple Airpods to cute viral products

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

Ah, teenagers: those years when you're not a kid anymore, on the brink of adulthood. You change your clothes, your hairstyles and especially your tastes, making your parents think just a bit harder about your birthday presents. Luckily, this gift guide will make both younger and older teenagers excited for presents again, with products ranging from cool tech and bestselling wearables to viral items and cute decorations. Be sure to also check out our gift guide for men and women for your essential shopping this holiday season.

Best gifts for older teenagers

1. Apple Airpods 2nd Gen

Apple Airpods 2nd Gen needs no introduction, but they are on sale for 33%. Get a pair for the teens in your house so that they can listen to Taylor Swift in peace.

Image credit: Walmart

2. Xbox Series S

Are the teenagers off to college and the PlayStation 5's too bulky for their suitcase and dorm? The Xbox Series S is the best alternative with its small, minimalist design, blending perfectly into the background yet still packing a powerful image processor and next to no noise.

Image credit: Walmart

3. Cariuma Shoes

The viral shoes worn by all of your favorite celebrities, Cariuma is the premiere sustainable shoe brand that is both sleek and comfortable. The Black Canvas is my personal favorite, providing a chic, smart casual look for teenagers and adults alike, all while remaining comfortable on many terrains.

Image credit: Cariuma

4. Apotheke Diffuser and Candle

The folks at Apotheke have many reed diffusers and scented candels for you to browse through to keep your room feeling fresh and clean regardless of any odors.

Image credit: Apotheke

5. Saatva Latex Pillow

Teenagers always pay attention to their posture, so make sure they can do that even in their sleep. This Saatva creation is plush and perfect for back and stomach sleepers. Saatva is offering 20% off for purchases over $100, so also check out the GMA-approved high-quality Saatva classic mattress.

Image credit: Saatva

6. Philips Norelco Shaver

Every growing teenager needs an electric shaver, so make sure they're clean-shaven for the yearbook photos with Philips' best-selling Norelco Shaver.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The teenage years are when you start to have knick-knack items: your first credit card, your first phone or your first car keys. The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a fashionable and convenient holder for all of the above, and it can fit everywhere, either comfortably on your waist or in the compartment of your first car.

Image credit: Lululemon

8. Steve Madden Alexandra jacket

Steve Madden's Alexandra jacket is a fan-favorite amongst high schoolers, with its grown-up fit and slick design giving the wearer a fashionable edge in school. If you want your older teenager to stand out, this is the jacket for them.

Image credit: Revolve

9. Casetify Phone Cases

Olivia Rodrigo's favorite phone case brand, Casetify is a teenage years staple, with many edgy and branded phone case designs that will protect and beautify your phone. I am personally using the Monsters, Inc.-themed Sulley case and it is an awesome conversation starter.

Image credit: Casetify

10. LED strip lights

An absolute essential for any teenager, LED strip lights are aesthetic statements that give their rooms and desk set-ups a true personality. Plus, these can be music-synced.

Image credit: Amazon

11. MAC Cosmetics Merry Must-have Set

MAC Cosmetics will always be iconic, so the Merry Must-have Set, including MAC lipstick, eyeshadow, setting spray, mascara and serumizer, would be the perfect beginners' guide to make-up for teenagers.

Image credit: MAC Cosmetics

12. Anker Power Bank

The worst thing to happen to a teenager is their phone running out of batteries... in the middle of the school day. Get this Prime Day bestselling product to keep them happy.

Image credit: Amazon

13. Fujifilm Instax

Fujifilm's bestselling Instax is back with a slick chrome design, and all the more relevant as teenagers become more enthusiastic about physical photos and media. Get the bundle for a discount.

Image credit: Amazon

14. Tech Cleaning Kit

You're going to buy the teens in your life a lot of expensive tech. Make sure they last long with this amazing cleaning kit.

Image credit: Amazon

Best gifts for younger teenagers

15. Unisex Crocs

Teens love all things convenient, and what can be more convenient to put on than a pair of Crocs? The bestselling navy-red colorway is my personal favorite, but browse through the Crocs store to cop a favorite for the growing teens in your life.

Image credit: Walmart

16. Rider-Waite Tarot Deck

The teenage years can be a time filled with anxiety about the future, so a beginners' tarot deck to help ease the mind will be a helpful guide, whether it's for the teens' past, present or future.

Image credit: Amazon

17. Yeti Tumbler

2 liters of water a day is crucial for your growth years, helping you achieve clear skin against those pesky pimples and clear your body of toxins. We recommend this Yeti Tumbler that will keep their beverages at the desired temperature.

Image credit: Yeti

18. Kodak Digital Camera

The 2000s nostalgic digital aesthetic is making a comeback, as teenagers look to their parents' old digital cameras to create new memories. So, the Kodak Digital Camera is a great gift for a teenager interested in vlogging, providing a cute digital look without breaking the bank.

Image credit: Amazon

19. Fjllrven Knken Backpack

It seems like every single kid I knew growing up had this backpack except for me. Either to fit in or stand out, the water-resistant Fjllrven backpack has been and will always be a staple of teenage years.

Image credit: Nordstrom

20. Donner Acoustic Guitar

This specific Donner Acoustic Guitar was one of the best gifts my dad ever gave me during my teenage years, giving me a creative outlet and allowing my personality to shine through at school clubs and extracurricular activities. Make your own memories with this cherished guitar.

Image credit: Amazon

21. Kindle

Let's be honest: teenagers rarely read physical books anymore. But you can keep them reading with the brand new, blue light-resistant Amazon Kindle.

Image credit: Amazon