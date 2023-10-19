The best gifts under $100, from advent calendars to smart speakers

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Shopping for holiday gifts doesn't have to hurt your wallet. There are many affordable Christmas and Hanukkah gifts available, including gifts under $50 and gifts under $100. Below, we've listed the best holiday gift ideas under $100, including the best gifts for women, the best gifts for men and the best unique gifts.

1. Kindle (2022 release)

Image credit: Amazon

An e-reader can help them keep all their favorite books in one place. Amazon's Kindle is one of the best and has a bright, adjustable display plus six weeks of battery life.

2. Dash Air Fryer

Image credit: Amazon

This compact air fryer can get your food crispy without the use of oil. It can do everything from crisping up a batch of fries to making some roasted veggies.

3. Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Image credit: Lululemon

This stylish bag can be slung across your shoulder or worn around your waist. It can hold any credit cards and knick-knacks, plus it's water repellent so you can carry it to the gym or in light rain. Buy it in 11 different colors.

4. TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

Image credit: Amazon

This affordable pair of earbuds is waterproof and has a battery life that lasts around 10 hours, according to the brand. It easily pairs to your phone via Bluetooth making this one of the best tech gifts you can buy.

5. Hommtina Drink Coasters

Image credit: Amazon

One can never have too many drink coasters. These have a ceramic build and are very absorbent, according to the brand, in case of any spills. Each pack comes with eight coasters.

6. BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet

Image credit: Bauble Bar

Choose between five different colors and customize this tennis bracelet with your loved one's name. It's made from gold beads and Cubic Zirconia stones and can be bought in two sizes.

7. YETI Rambler

Image credit: Amazon

This vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler will keep your hot and cold beverages at their desired temperature. It's dishwasher safe, durable and comes in various colors.

8. RENPHO Eye Massager

Image credit: Amazon

Eye strain after a long day of work is very common, but a heated eye massager can help relieve those tired eyes. I love this one from Renpho, as it has multiple different settings and can even play soothing sounds during your massage. I always find significant relief around my temples and eyes after I take this device off.

9. LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

Image credit: Amazon

Marvel fans will love this Lego set, which recreates the infamous Infinity Gauntlet. It comes with a display stand to showcase their creation once they're done building it.

10.Wild One Treat Pouch

Image credit: Amazon

If they have a furry friend, get them this adjustable crossbody bag which can hold their pup's treats and poop bags, thanks to its built-in waste bag dispenser. It's also made from recyclable fabrics and is available in three colors.

11. Concert Tickets

Image credit: StubHub

Treat them to their favorite musician this holiday season - there are plenty of tickets on StubHub available below $100.

12. Miko Home Air Purifier

Image credit: Walmart

An air purifier might not seem like the most traditional gift, but they'll definitely be thanking you for it - especially if they have a sensitive nose or are prone to allergies. This one is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, is fairly quiet and has a HEPA filter.

13. Echo Pop

Image credit: Amazon

This compact smart speaker can sit on their bedside table and has Alexa voice assistance built-in. Use it to control smart lights, play music or even ask Alexa common questions, like what's the weather like.

14. CAROTE Pots and Pans Set

Image credit: Amazon

This 10-piece set is currently on sale and comes with multiple cooking essentials, including a frying pan and casserole pot. Every piece of cookware is non-stick and hand-washed only.

15.Whiskey Stones Gift Set

Image credit: Amazon

If they love to wind down with a beverage at the end of the day, this is the holiday gift for them. These stainless steel ice stones will keep their whiskey cold, without diluting it.

16. Create Your Own Video Game Set

Image credit: Uncommon Goods

This adorable tech gadget will teach your giftee how to code and help them design their own video game - which they can then play. They'll also be able to wear it around their wrist as a smartwatch and take their game on the go.

17. Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Image credit: Sephora

This fun beauty-themed advent calendar has 24 products, including makeup, skincare essentials and more. Each item resides inside a cardboard box produced from sustainably managed forests, according to the brand.