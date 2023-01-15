Here's where LA ranks in Forbes list of best places to live in California

Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Forbes has come out with a new list of best cities to live in California.

The publication analyzed key lifestyle factors such as median home price, income, unemployment and crime rate.

At fifth on the list is San Jose, with its many tech companies as major employers.

Los Angeles comes in at fourth, with its diverse options for recreation and employment, not to mention the weather and the beaches.

Third is San Francisco, featuring its scenic landscape and high-tech employment sector.

In second place is San Diego, which of course offers beautiful beaches, temperate weather and a good social scene.

And top of the list is the state's capital, Sacramento, which is family-friendly while offering a reasonable cost of living and low unemployment.