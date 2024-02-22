Best portable karaoke machines in 2024

Nothing makes a house party more fun than when you and your friends start singing your favorite tunes at the top of your lungs - or at least till your neighbors ask you to turn it down. Adding a karaoke machine to your living space will help you achieve just that, and will elevate any at-home gatherings you're planning to have. Below, we've rounded up the best karaoke machines to add to your space, and what we took into account while selecting them.

Features we looked out for:

Price: Every karaoke machine is under $300 dollars, so they won't break the bank.

Bluetooth: Every karaoke machine has Bluetooth connectivity so you can link your phone or laptop to it.

Portability: every set we recommend weighs under 10 pounds, making them portable.

Best karaoke machines

This mini karaoke machine weighs under two pounds, is available in multiple fun colors and is great for both kids and adults alike. It's preloaded with nursery rhymes for your little ones but also links via Bluetooth to your phone or tablet so you can play your favorite tracks on there. There are in-built LED lights that also sync to your music, and you'll get mics included for jamming out. It's wireless too, with its battery lasting between five to 10 hours, according to the brand.

This option is a bestseller on Amazon and for good reason: the speaker offers stereo sound, gets you six to eight hours of playback time on a single charge and has LED lights built in to create a party atmosphere. You'll get two mics included, and a remote control so you don't have to worry about manually changing the volume. There's also a built-in antennae that will allow you to tune into your local radio station if you wish.

This pick also comes with two mics, multiple connectivity options including Aux and Bluetooth and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. Similar to the JYX option, this speaker also offers room-filling stereo sound and comes with a carrying handle so you can take your party on the go. There are both reverb and bass adjustments and multiple sound effect buttons to personalize your karaoke set.

This classic machine can actually play CDs, perfect for those who want a little nostalgia. It also connects via Bluetooth to your device and comes with one wired mic, perfect for those solo karaoke sessions. There are two extra mic jacks, just in case you want to duet. There is a built-in disco light, and there are options to record your music or even adjust sound settings. Singing Machine also has its own karaoke app that you can connect to via your smartphone.

