14 best wedding gifts for the newlyweds in your life

Summer and fall are the peak seasons for weddings and you may have gotten an invitation or two from the bride or groom in your life. Finding a gift for two different people that celebrates their love as they become one can be difficult. There are so many different routes you can take, from personalized gifts to appliances. While you can always check their registry (If they have one), sometimes it might be more exciting and unexpected to gift something more personal. Below, find the 14 best unique wedding gifts for couples, including thoughtful and personalized ideas.

This date book has 50 scratch-off challenges couples can use to keep their relationship fun and interesting. What I love about this book is that they have space for photos as a keepsake.

Amazon Home Hand Casting Kit with Mounting Plaque $30.00 Shop Now

This gift is perfect for the "artsy" or DIY" couple. Creating a hand cast together is such an intimate activity that they can cherish forever. What's great about this kit is that it comes with a practice kit to make sure you're happy with the results before creating your final masterpiece.

24% off Etsy Custom Embroidered Roman Numeral Hoodie $19.99

$26.65 Shop Now

These personalized hoodies are a cute gift for couples who love matching outfits. It has Roman numerals embroidered to commemorate their wedding date and you can personalize it with their initials too.

Amazon Rotating Floating Mr and Mrs Picture Frame $21.98 Shop Now

This wedding frame has a sweet, rustic charm to it. The 360-degree frame allows the couple to showcase two pictures simultaneously. It comes with a detachable heart pendant with the words "Mr. & Mrs. Est. 2024". The entire gift measures 9 inches x 8.3 inches x 1.6 inches and is designed to hold two vertical pictures.

30% off Amazon FRAMEO 10.1 Inch Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame $69.89

$99.99 Shop Now

Digital frames have gone viral on TikTok and now's a great time to get one because they're on sale. With the Frameo app, you can upload 15 second videos and photos to the HD screen. The newlyweds can cherish all stages of their relationship with this gift.

Amazon Travel Journal $30 Shop Now

For the couple that is always going on "bae-cation" or their next adventure, this travel journal is perfect to cherish the memories. There are different categories with a bucket list, space for 15 trips, "favorite things" pages, and blank pages for notes and photos. It has 110 pages they can fill up to the brim, starting with their honeymoon.

Etsy Anniversary Journal $45 Shop Now

Gift this anniversary journal to the couple you want to last a lifetime. This journal starts with the details of how they met moving through engagement all the way to their 70th anniversary. Every 10 years, there is a bonus section to document the highs, lows, and lessons they've learned from the last decade together. I love this gift because it allows the couple to be very intentional about their marriage and experience.

28% off Amazon 2Pcs Couples Waffle Robe Set $49.99

$69.99 Shop Now

Give the gift of relaxation with this 2-piece waffle robe set. It comes in three different colors, with the choice of "His" "Hers" "Mr." or "Mrs." embroidered on the chest. It is made of 65% cotton and 35% polyester. Reviewers like the lightweight feel of this robe, and how comfortable it feels to wear all day.

40% off Etsy Personalized Mr. and Mrs. Beach Towel $22.19

$36.99 Shop Now

This is a great gift for the couple going on a tropical honeymoon. This fluffy beach towel is 100% cotton and comes in six different styles. It is personalized with the couple's last name and is a cute gift to send them off with.

Amazon Honeymoon Sand Keepsake Jar $9.99 Shop Now

This sand jar is a sweet keepsake to gift to the newlyweds. It will serve as a souvenir of their honeymoon and something they can keep forever.

As the newlyweds celebrate their first holiday season together this wedding date ornament will be a great addition to their tree. It can be personalized with the couple's name and wedding date. I love that this is a handmade ceramic gift with 10 different styles to choose from.

Amazon Ceramic Coffee Mug Set $26.99 Shop Now

These ceramic coffee mugs are a unique gift for the couple on the go. Before they get started on their busy days, this cup can serve as a reminder to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee together. It comes in nine different styles and contains two mugs with lids, two wooden coasters and two golden mixers.

40% off Etsy Personalized Throw Pillow $18.00

$30.00 Shop Now

This personalized throw pillow will be a great addition to the couple's first home together. This polyester-filled pillow comes in three different colors and the cover is a combination of linen and polyester.

Amazon Amazon.com Gift Card $15 to $2000 Shop Now

If you're not sure what the couple would want, a gift card is always a great way to go.

