Beverly Glen property owner can't access his land and is fined for not clearing brush

BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A property owner with a completely landlocked parcel of land in the hills off Beverly Glen is being fined for not clearing brush as his neighbors refuse to give him access to his land.

"It's very frustrating because I've never broken the law and I'm not willing to break it now," said Giovanni Bianchini.

He was in tears and says he is so stressed that it's causing him health problems.

"If you do not have an easement on your deed, you cannot get there legally. I looked at my deed and I don't have an easement on my deed," says Bianchini.

The property is completely surrounded by other homes whose owners won't allow contractors to travel through their land to Bianchini's.

Bianchini is facing fines from the Fire Department for not clearing the brush.

The problem is the property owners surrounding the lot won't give him access to to clean it up. There are plenty of no trespassing signs saying keep out put up by his neighbors.

"The neighbors were kind of skittish at first because they didn't know I was, obviously, and then they said, 'No. I'm sorry, we can't give you access,'" says Bianchini.

Bianchini has owned the property since the '80s. He says he didn't have a problem before but a new fire chief has told him it doesn't matter that he doesn't have access.

"I said, how do you expect me to clean it, and he said, 'I don't care, you have to clean it no matter what,'" said Bianchini.

Eyewitness News asked the fire department about all of Bianchini's claims and afterword an inspector reached out to Bianchini on Tuesday, saying, "Unfortunately, your neighbors not allowing contractors access to your property is not a valid reason to not clear the property."

They want to set up a meeting to discuss it, but Bianchini feels helpless. He wanted to leave the property to his family but now thinks he might have to give up.

"Most likely, if I don't do anything, I'll just donate it and get it over with," said Bianchini.