Suspect found dead after fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a person in Beverly Grove was found dead Monday evening, according to police.Los Angeles police say the suspect stabbed the person to death in the backyard of a home near Maryland Drive and Sweetzer Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The suspect then jumped a wall and tried to hide inside a nearby guest house.After police were unsuccessful in coaxing the suspect to surrender, they tossed pepper-spray grenades through the windows to force him out, according to LAPD.Officers made their way inside the residence, where the suspect was found dead. Eyewitness News learned the suspect died by suicide.The relationship between the victim and suspect was not immediately known.