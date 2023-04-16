A window was smashed at a restaurant near the nudist homeless encampment in Beverly Grove overnight Friday. The owner has previously voiced her frustrations with ABC7 and says she will be going to Mayor Bass' office everyday until the problem is resolved.

Restaurant owner has window smashed as nudist encampment in Beverly Grove continues

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Problems continue to plague business owners near the homeless encampment in Beverly Grove that has featured people in the nude.

The owner of La Paella restaurant, who spoke to ABC7 previously about her frustrations with the encampment, says someone smashed a window at her restaurant overnight Friday.

The owner tells ABC7 that business owners will be going to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office everyday until the problem is resolved.

Business owners say they fear the encampment is driving away customers.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the mayor's office and has yet to hear a response.

It is unclear who smashed the restaurant's window or how it happened.