WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Restaurant owner has window smashed as nudist encampment in Beverly Grove continues

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, April 16, 2023 10:42PM
Restaurant owner has window smashed as nudist encampment continues
EMBED <>More Videos

A window was smashed at a restaurant near the nudist homeless encampment in Beverly Grove overnight Friday. The owner has previously voiced her frustrations with ABC7 and says she will be going to Mayor Bass' office everyday until the problem is resolved.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Problems continue to plague business owners near the homeless encampment in Beverly Grove that has featured people in the nude.

The owner of La Paella restaurant, who spoke to ABC7 previously about her frustrations with the encampment, says someone smashed a window at her restaurant overnight Friday.

The owner tells ABC7 that business owners will be going to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office everyday until the problem is resolved.

Business owners say they fear the encampment is driving away customers.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the mayor's office and has yet to hear a response.

It is unclear who smashed the restaurant's window or how it happened.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW