Suspects sought after attempting to rob man in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills police searching for suspects after attempted robbery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects are sought after they allegedly tried to rob a man in Beverly Hills Friday afternoon, according to police.

Beverly Hills police said officers responded to a report of a physical altercation involving the suspects and the victim in the 200 block of S. Beverly Drive at around 3:09 p.m.

Police initially believed an attempted carjacking had occurred, but later determined the man was a victim of an attempted robbery. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun.

The suspects - two men - were able to escape after fleeing the scene, despite police setting up a perimeter around the area.

The victim, who appeared to be driving a Ferrari when the attack happened, appeared to have suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear if the suspects knew the victim or what they were trying to take from the man.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

