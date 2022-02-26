Suspects sought after attempting to rob man in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills police said officers responded to a report of a physical altercation involving the suspects and the victim in the 200 block of S. Beverly Drive at around 3:09 p.m.
Police initially believed an attempted carjacking had occurred, but later determined the man was a victim of an attempted robbery. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun.
The suspects - two men - were able to escape after fleeing the scene, despite police setting up a perimeter around the area.
The victim, who appeared to be driving a Ferrari when the attack happened, appeared to have suffered minor injuries.
It's unclear if the suspects knew the victim or what they were trying to take from the man.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.