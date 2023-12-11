WATCH LIVE

Man assaulted in apparent antisemitic attack in Beverly Hills; suspect arrested

Monday, December 11, 2023 12:32AM
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Beverly Hills on Saturday in what police are calling an antisemitic attack.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 9 a.m. in the area of N. Rexford Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, near city hall and the police station, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police say the victim was with his spouse when the suspect attacked him with a belt and hurled antisemitic statements to him. The victim suffered a laceration on his head and was treated by the fire department at the scene.

A man matching the description of the suspect was spotted fleeing by police and was quickly taken into custody, according to BHPD.

Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, hate and elder abuse. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Police added there is no relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Detectives continue to investigate.

