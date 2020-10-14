Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating on Halloween

Health & Fitness

Beverly Hills has approved an urgency ordinance banning trick-or-treating on Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills has approved an urgency ordinance banning trick-or-treating on Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance approved by the city council prohibits house-to-house trick or treating or car-to-car trunk or treating from taking place on Halloween.

The ordinance also bans spraying shaving cream on others and providing candy, other Halloween treats and toys to any person outside their household.

"While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community," Mayor Lester Friedman said in a statement.

RELATED: CA releases Halloween guidance, 'discourages' trick-or-treating

Those who don't follow the restrictions could be cited.

The city is also closing the following streets to pedestrians and vehicles from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween:

- Carmelita Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard
- Walden Drive Southbound at Elevado Avenue

- Walden Drive at Santa Monica Boulevard
- Carmelita Westbound at North Linden Drive
- An alley between North Linden Drive and Walden Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue

Parking restrictions will also be enforced in the northeast portion of the city next to West Hollywood.

The video above is from a previous report.
