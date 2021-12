Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant during Beverly Hills home invasion: Police

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Beverly Hills home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant , the wife of a famed music executive, police announced Thursday.The Beverly Hills Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor.Beverly Hills officers were called to the Avants' home in the 1100 block of Maytor Place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a reported shooting. Officers found the 81-year-old with a gunshot wound. Avant was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.About one hour later, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood division responded to another shooting call in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.Investigators later determined that Maynor was involved in a burglary at that home and had accidently shot himself. Further investigation tied him to Avant's death, according to a press release.Police believe Maynor acted alone and a motive remains unclear.Avant, known affectionately as "Jackie," was well-known and well-respected for her philanthropy over the years.Her husband, Clarence Avant, was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was also the subject of a 2019 Netflix documentary "The Black Godfather," which highlighted his influence in the music industry.During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook confirmed there was a private security guard on the property at the time, but it was not clear how that individual may have interacted with the suspect.Stainbrook read a statement from the Avant family:Video from AIR7 HD showed a shattered sliding-glass door at the Avant home. Nearby residents expressed grief and apprehension after hearing of the fatal break-in."It's been devastating. Every night there's something else. Somebody needs to step up," said neighbor Rebecca Cohen. "This is just horrible, it's breaking our hearts. They're a great family."