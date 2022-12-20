Man arrested for vandalizing, carving Nazi symbols into menorah in Beverly Hills, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Texas man was arrested by Beverly Hills police for allegedly vandalizing a large menorah and carving Nazi symbols on it.

Officers responded to a report of a suspect defacing a menorah in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.

Beverly Hills police say the suspect, 47-year-old Dallas resident Eric Brian King, was seen in surveillance video throwing objects at the menorah and carving Nazi symbols on its base.

The menorah is put up every year by the owners of the home to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

One of the lights that illuminates the menorah was shattered.

"That's depravity and that's hatred in its rawest form," Rabbi David Baron told Eyewitness News while discussing the incident.

King was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime. He could face additional charges, pending a follow-up investigation.

The incident was the latest in a string of antisemitic incidents in L.A. County.

Ninety-four antisemitic crimes were reported to the LAPD this year, a 12% increase from last year.

"We are in a state of emergency and it is up to us to fight it," Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said.

"I'm the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. My mom survived Auschwitz," Bosse said. "She always said to me every day: Tell the story. Never again."