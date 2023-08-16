Loved ones desperate for answers in search for Beverly Hills musician who vanished weeks ago

Worried friends and neighbors are desperate for answers in the search for a Beverly Hills musician who vanished several weeks ago.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Worried friends and neighbors are desperate for answers in the search for a local woman who went missing several weeks ago.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is actively looking for 48-year-old Camela Leierth-Segura, a musician who co-wrote the Katy Perry song "Walking on Air."

According to her friends, her 2010 silver Ford Fusion was last seen in Beverly Hills in the middle of the night on June 30. That was also the last day anyone heard from her.

"I'd like to think nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah," friend Cecilia Foss said.

Leierth-Segura is originally from Sweden, where her family still lives today. Her sister got in contact with a friend from New York to help.

"When I woke up in the morning there was already a message saying 'Hey, have you talked to Camela?'" friend Liz Montgomery said.

Montgomery immediately filed a missing person report with Beverly Hills police.

Also missing is Leierth-Segura's 19-year-old cat Morris.

She was recently evicted, according to her landlord in Beverly Hills. Friends and neighbors say she was struggling to pay rent.

Neighbors pointed out dead plants on her balcony and a "For Rent" sign outside.

Neighbor Harrison Silverman said he would talk to her once a week, but he hasn't heard from her at all. Another neighbor, Shiva Bagheri, said she hasn't seen her car in more than a month.

Loved ones say Leierth-Segura worked as a model and musician, and released songs of her own on YouTube and Spotify.