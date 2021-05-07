Beverly Hills PD arrests suspect in string of masked burglaries

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a suspect who may be linked to more than 30 masked burglaries across the region.

Police had been looking for a burglar seen in surveillance video wearing a realistic rubber or latex mask around his head, with a curly wig and glasses, who was suspected in a string of burglaries across the Los Angeles area dating back at least a year.

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance," the LAPD tweeted.



Beverly Hills police say on May 2 they conducted a traffic stop and found items that linked the driver to previous burglaries, including a face mask. The vehicle's license plates were also determined to be stolen.

Beverly Hills police say the suspect, identified as Rockim Prowell, 30, of Inglewood, was linked to burglaries in their city on April 20, 2021 and July 20, 2020. In both cases, flat-screen televisions were stolen from homes.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Prowell with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism.

Police say a search of Prowell's Inglewood home produced items linking him to other burglaries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbeverly hillslos angeles countyburglaryarrest
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Los Feliz
Venice boardwalk now a huge homeless encampment
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards
Video shows violent SF bus stop stabbing of 2 Asian women
4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
After LA County move to yellow tier, businesses expand capacity
Show More
Anthony Avalos case: DA Gascón takes death penalty off table
SoCal native Victor Glover reflects on history-making space mission
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
San Bernardino nurse fulfills lifelong career dream
OC to close COVID mass vaccine sites due to lack of demand
More TOP STORIES News