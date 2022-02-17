Beverly Hills police arrest three suspects for armed robberies across SoCal

Beverly Hills police arrest suspects in multiple armed robberies

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men and a 15-year-old were arrested last week in connection to a series of armed robberies across Southern California, including an attempted robbery and shooting at a restaurant in Beverly Hills last year.

The Beverly Hills Police Department says Jeremy Hays and Ronald Mendez-Cantu Jr. - both 19-year-olds from Hemet - were arrested along with a 15-year-old from Banning.

All three have been charged and are each in jail on $100,000 bail.



The arrests come as two gang members were sentenced to 12 years behind bars Tuesday for carrying out the restaurant shooting on North Canon Drive.

Khai McGhee, 18, and Malik L. Powell, 21, pleaded guilty in September to federal charges of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

A third man, 41-year-old Marquise Anthony Gardon, also a documented gang member from South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

His sentence is set for Feb. 28.

During the attempted robbery, one customer was shot in her leg by gunfire, and a $500,000 watch was stolen from another diner.

A woman was shot in the leg during a robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Thursday, according to police and witnesses.



Four more suspects, all from the Inland Empire, are still wanted. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police also seized weapons, including a fully automatic handgun.

Anyone with information should call the Beverly Hills Police Department.
