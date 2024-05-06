2 Caltrans contract workers killed after box truck slams into crew off 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Caltrans contract workers doing cleanup near the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills were killed after being struck by a box truck that lost control and careened off the side of the freeway.

The workers were part of a crew of about a dozen workers contracted by Caltrans to do cleanup along the embankment below the 71 Freeway as part of the governor's Clean California initiative.

The incident happened off the northbound lanes at around 8:30 a.m. just past Euclid Avenue. For an unknown reason, a driver in a white box truck sideswiped and crashed into the vehicle that those workers had arrived in.

The workers' vehicle was parked on the shoulder while the crewmembers were down the embankment doing their cleanup work.

The white box truck lost control, went down the hill and crashed into the two workers, killing one of them. The second worker died at the hospital. Caltrans told Eyewitness News that the first worker who died was likely transitioning out of probation or incarceration.

The California Highway Patrol shut down at least two lanes of the northbound 71 Freeway to investigate the incident. Northbound traffic was backed up for at least a mile, and lanes were still closed as of 4 p.m.

CHP officials said the box truck driver is cooperating with their investigation. Following an evaluation, authorities said they've ruled out drugs and alcohol to be a factor in the incident. The cause of the initial sideswipe incident remains under investigation.

The deadly crash is an unfortunate and tragic example and serves as a reminder of how dangerous it can be to work alongside a freeway.

"Working on the side of the freeway is dangerous, and that includes those who break down. We always ask that you exit the freeway. There's so many variables - people can be distracted, fatigued, impaired, and people just lose control of their vehicles, which causes us to be at a greater risk," said CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez.

CHP said drivers need to slow down, especially when there are people on the shoulder or the side of the freeway.

"There's a law that requires motorists when they're traveling through, if there is a construction vehicle or an emergency vehicle parked on the shoulder, you're required to move over a lane, and if you're not able to do that, at least slow down," Jimenez said.