Police chase ends in crash, barricaded suspect in Beverly Hills

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Following a short police chase in the Beverly Hills area, a suspect crashed and remained barricaded in the smashed vehicle Monday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. with a pursuit that ended in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive.

It appeared two sedans were involved in a serious crash at the intersection.

The airbags deployed in the suspect's vehicle and the individual was declining to emerge from the wreckage.

A SWAT team was brought in and the streets were closed off in the area.

It was unknown why the suspect was originally being pursued.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
