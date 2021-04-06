Police chase ends in crash, barricaded suspect in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Following a short police chase in the Beverly Hills area, a suspect crashed and remained barricaded in the smashed vehicle Monday evening.The incident happened just after 5 p.m. with a pursuit that ended in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive.It appeared two sedans were involved in a serious crash at the intersection.The airbags deployed in the suspect's vehicle and the individual was declining to emerge from the wreckage.A SWAT team was brought in and the streets were closed off in the area.It was unknown why the suspect was originally being pursued.