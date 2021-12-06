Beverly Hills PD hires more officers to patrol city in response to recent spike in crime

The Beverly Hills Police Department added the new officers - hired by Covered 6 security - to patrol the city.
Please give a warm Beverly Hills welcome to BHPD’s new five officers! 👮♂️🚔 Chief Stainbrook conducted a swearing-in ceremony earlier this morning for 4 laterals and 1 pre-service officer. 🙌 Apply today at https://t.co/IHA9LJzt4u! pic.twitter.com/EIesEModZf— Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) December 6, 2021
A recent rash of smash-and-grab robberies has store owners and police on high alert along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
The city's Chamber of Commerce recently said some businesses have hired their own security.
"Many of our businesses have hired private security companies so they have people that are armed at the doors, so people can walk into our city feeling awful safe," President and CEO Toss Johnson.
Beverly Hills police say their officers are working 12-hour shifts and using the city's more than 2,000 security cameras to find attempted robbers.
If you see a robbery in progress, police say it's important that you don't try to intervene.
"Property can be replaced, your life cannot," said Lt. Giovanni Trejo.