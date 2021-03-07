Woman speaks out after being trampled as brazen armed robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant sends diners scrambling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10389761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was shot in the leg during a robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Thursday, according to police and witnesses.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10393550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Armed, private security guards will be deployed in Beverly Hills in response to a robbery and shooting at an upscale restaurant, Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- As the city of Beverly Hills ramps up security in the wake of a brazen armed robbery at one of its famed restaurants, a second victim injured in the terrifying incident is speaking out about what she witnessed.Armed, private security guards have been deployed in Beverly Hills in response to the incident Thursday at Il Pastaio in the 400 block of North Canon Drive, near Santa Monica Boulevard.Officers were called about 2:10 p.m. on a report of a robbery with gunfire, and arrived to find a woman who had been shot. Police said the woman was not the intended target."The female was at the location with two other people when three male suspects demanded property from another patron,'' according to a Beverly Hills Police Department statement. "One of the suspects shot the female and the three suspects fled the location on foot.''The second victim sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones, after being trampled by the robbers as they fled while frightened diners ran for their lives as gunshots rang out. Surveillance video captured a handful of patrons scattering, with some taking shelter inside the restaurant."I thought I was shot. Someone completely knocked me down from behind," said the woman who did not want to be identified.She told Eyewitness News she suffer a broken arm and shoulder as well as a large laceration on her chin.A rose gold Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph watch, estimated to be worth $500,000 and was stolen from jeweler Shay Belhassen, according to the Los Angeles Times.Belhassen has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the suspects and return of the watch.He said he was angered because the robbery was the latest of a series of similar crimes in the area in recent weeks and said he believes police aren't doing enough about them.Belhassen told The Times one of the perpetrators "ran and pulled a gun from his jacket pocket, grabbed me from the back of my chair, choking me and putting a gun to my head.''Belhassen said he grabbed the gun and fought the robber to the ground.People out for the evening in Beverly Hills on Saturday said they were happy to see the increased police presence."Makes me feel a little bit better, but it's kinda crazy they did it in broad daylight, which means they're not afraid," said Shawna Ireland of Rowland Heights.A search for the suspects continues.