Shooting near Beverly Hills steakhouse leaves 1 man hospitalized, police say

The shooting happened late Monday night on North Cannon Drive in front of Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills next to Spago, the famous Wolfgang Puck restaurant.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a steakhouse in Beverly Hills that left one man hospitalized.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, though his condition remains unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but investigators have been on scene since they were called to the scene.

The area was blocked off early Tuesday morning.

Details regarding a suspect or suspects and a motive were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.