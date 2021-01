EMBED >More News Videos National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of President Trump's supporters gathered in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, protesting the Electoral College certification.A number of people waving Trump flags were seen along Santa Monica Boulevard near North Canon Drive.About 100 people participated in the demonstration, along with some counter-protesters, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.An unlawful assembly was declared after a small fight broke out.The crowd eventually dispersed without further incident, police said.