DJ Khaled said he'll be opening up for Beyoncé at her SoFi Stadium shows on Friday and Saturday.

DJ Khaled opening for Beyoncé at SoFi Stadium's 'Renaissance' shows this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beyhive, are you ready to see the queen?

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour is coming to Southern California this weekend, and while fans were getting their perfect silver outfits ready, DJ Khaled made a major announcement on Thursday.

The hip-hop DJ and producer said he'll be opening up for Bey at her SoFi Stadium shows on Friday and Saturday.

"Thank you @beyonce @jayz for the invite! When the Queen calls ... I run!!" he said on an Instagram post.

Fans have been waiting for this tour since last summer.

If you're one of the lucky members of the Beyhive who scored tickets, it looks like you're in for a real treat!