A bicyclist in Koreatown died after being struck Wednesday morning by two drivers, one of whom fled the scene, authorities said.The collision was reported about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Catalina Street, said Officer L. Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department. The bicyclist, identified only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the location.According to investigators, the victim was initially struck by a motorist who drove away. A second driver stopped after hitting the bicyclist and was interviewed by police.Authorities initially said the cyclist was hit by three vehicles.A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not available. Whether the incident was captured on surveillance video was unclear.A section of Wilshire Boulevard was reopened after an investigation at the crash site.Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0222.