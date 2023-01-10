Biden-Harris admin members, celebrities join in-person roundtable with LAUSD teachers and students

Members of the Biden-Harris administration along with big-screen actors joined an in-person roundtable discussion with LAUSD teachers and students on Monday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Monday, two members of the Biden-Harris administration - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona - along with celebrities George Clooney, Mindy Kaling and Don Cheadle took a tour of LAUSD's Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School.

ABC7 spoke exclusively with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

"We need to have more diversity in production and this program at Roybal is doing just that, training this next generation of film crews, which traditionally has not reflected our community," said Mr. Emhoff.

"And man, am I proud about of what I am seeing here today. It really ... it's inspirational to me," said Dr. Cardona. "When I go back to D.C., this is the model that I am going to think about when I say we need to raise the bar."

At the end of the tour, Mr. Emhoff, Dr. Cardona, and the celebrities on the school's advisory board had a roundtable discussion with teachers and students to talk about student projects and accomplishments.

"It makes me feel important. I feel like it's out of a movie. Kind of like you don't really expect it. But it feels very amazing because we have people who care about us," said Izamarie Perez, a senior at Roybal Magnet.

When it comes to mental health resources for teachers, Mr. Emhoff said more help from the White House is on the way.

"The administration has done a lot on mental health funding and funding for more safety in schools. And you'll be hearing about another billion-dollar investment," said Mr. Emhoff.

