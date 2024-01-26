Now that Jackie has laid an egg, we are on "pip watch!"

It's here! Jackie, famous bald eagle at Big Bear, lays 1st egg of 2024

BIG BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- It's official! Jackie, the famous bald eagle at Big Bear, laid her first egg of the year on Thursday.

Her partner, Shadow, was there in support, of course. According to Friends of Big Bear Valley's Facebook page, Jackie's egg-laying process took only about six minutes from the time she stood up in the nest bowl until the moment the egg appeared.

Spectators who tuned into the Big Bear bald eagle live nest cam watched as the feathered couple prepped for the big moment.

A second egg usually follows, and the couple is committed to the nesting process.

Jackie is known to lay eggs in early January and as late as March. The eggs usually hatch after 38 to 39 days, so now we're on "pip watch!"

Bird enthusiasts can watch the Big Bear bald eagle livestream here.