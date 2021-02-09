Pets & Animals

Big Bear bald eagles are expecting again, weeks after ravens attacked previous eggs

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Congratulations again are in order for a bald eagle named Jackie and her mate Shadow, who have another egg in their nest in Big Bear.

Livestream video from the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam in the San Bernardino Mountains showed the eagles tending to the egg after Jackie laid it on Sunday afternoon.

The couple is on alert and in nest-protection mode because ravens attacked all three of the eggs that she laid last month.
