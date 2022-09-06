Evacuations ordered in Big Bear as Radford Fire burns more than 50 acres

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations are being ordered in Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to at least 50 acres and threatens homes.

The Radford Fire was first spotted around 2 p.m. in an area between the ski resorts Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

It has burned at least 50 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest. Firefighters were attacking the flames from the ground and air.

Four air tankers and four helicopters are making drops, with at least 140 personnel assigned.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has ordered evacuations for Glass Road to South Fork River Road.

Caltrans says State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road.

