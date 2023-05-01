WATCH LIVE

3 people killed when small plane crashes near Big Bear Airport, authorities say

Monday, May 1, 2023 10:22PM
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed near Big Bear Airport Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane crashed around 2 p.m., prompting a quick response from firefighters.

Images from the scene showed the plane with extensive damage. There was no smoke or flames at the crash site when crews arrived, according to the Big Bear Fire Department.

The fire department said all three people on board died in the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

