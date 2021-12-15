SoCal mountain resorts add fresh powder with this week's storm

About 12-18 inches of snow fell at Big Bear among other mountain communities.
The Big Bear Mountain Resort then added man-made snow on top of that.
The resort had about a 24-inch base at the bottom of the lift and closer to 38 inches at the summit.
All of this made skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers very excited.
"Dude it's so nice," said Chris Singletary, of Huntington Beach. "Powder's super-fresh, super-soft. Doesn't get better. Sunny day. Not too cold."
The recent snowfall allowed the opening of additional terrain on the mountain, with more expected to open throughout the week.
Snow-capped mountains add to the scenery after SoCal storm
Some of the resorts closed on Tuesday due to the extreme weather conditions but most were reopened by Wednesday.
While the roads up to the mountains were tricky to navigate as the storm blew through, driving conditions were much clearer the next day.
Tickets are also now on sale for the New Year's Eve torchlight parade at the Big Bear resort as well.
Snow Valley says it plans to have its opening day on Thursday.