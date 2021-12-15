Weather

SoCal mountain resorts add fresh powder with this week's storm

By and ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Storm adds to snow totals at Big Bear resorts

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- This week's big storm brought plenty of fresh powder to Southern California ski resorts.

About 12-18 inches of snow fell at Big Bear among other mountain communities.

The Big Bear Mountain Resort then added man-made snow on top of that.

The resort had about a 24-inch base at the bottom of the lift and closer to 38 inches at the summit.

All of this made skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers very excited.

"Dude it's so nice," said Chris Singletary, of Huntington Beach. "Powder's super-fresh, super-soft. Doesn't get better. Sunny day. Not too cold."

The recent snowfall allowed the opening of additional terrain on the mountain, with more expected to open throughout the week.

Snow-capped mountains add to the scenery after SoCal storm
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California is looking like a winter wonderland thanks to Tuesday's storm.


Some of the resorts closed on Tuesday due to the extreme weather conditions but most were reopened by Wednesday.

While the roads up to the mountains were tricky to navigate as the storm blew through, driving conditions were much clearer the next day.

Tickets are also now on sale for the New Year's Eve torchlight parade at the Big Bear resort as well.

Snow Valley says it plans to have its opening day on Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbig bearbig bear lakesan bernardino countysnow stormsnowskiingski resorts
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News