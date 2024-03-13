Teen held captive for 6 days, sexually assaulted and forced to drink alcohol in SoCal: authorities

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was held against her will for six days by a Big Bear area man who authorities say sexually assaulted her and forced her to drink alcohol.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the teen was able to escape from a locked vehicle belonging to Zackary Dourousseau last week while he was at his place of work on Village Drive.

Once she escaped, she ran to a local business and employees there called authorities.

Investigators later arrested the 26-year-old at his home, where they say he had been keeping the girl captive since March 1. He's accused of giving her very little food and water, and making her drink large amounts of alcohol.

Authorities say he also forced her to have sex with him in exchange for her freedom.

Dourousseau was booked on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and rape. He was released overnight Wednesday after he posted $30,000 bail.

It's unclear if he and the alleged victim knew each other.