Big rig loses load on NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach, creating major backup near port

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A big rig lost its load in Long Beach after reportedly crashing into a bridge, causing major traffic backup near the port.

The incident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday on the NB 710 Freeway at Anaheim Street.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert, shutting down the area near 9th Street for at least four hours.

AIR7 HD was above the scene showing what appeared to be some sort of machinery crashed in the middle of the road with debris scattered around. No injuries were reported.

Truckers coming out of the harbor are being heavily impacted as crews work to clear the area. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.