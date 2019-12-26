Grapevine death: Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif -- A driver was found dead inside a big rig Thursday morning on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, according to California Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the driver, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive just before 8:30 a.m. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A cause of death was not yet been announced.
The 5 Freeway was shut down Wednesday night after a major winter storm brought heavy snowfall to the region. It is unclear when the busy thoroughfare will reopen.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
