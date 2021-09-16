ABC premieres

'Big Sky' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here

"Big Sky" season two premieres Sept. 30 at 10/9c on ABC
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for season 2 of ABC's 'Big Sky'

Calling all "Big Sky" fans: the trailer for season two is here!

The second season of the hit ABC drama follows detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. "They soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems," the network teases, "as they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."

The show, which is based on books by C.J. Box, also stars Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar.

Watch the trailer for season two in the player above. "Big Sky" Season 2 premieres Sept. 30 at 10/9c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisionabc premieresotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Fall preview: What's new on TV this September
Katie gets her happily ever after on 'The Bachelorette'
Shocking falling out shakes 'Bachelorette' Katie's confidence
'Bachelorette' Katie makes shocking elimination to get to her final 4
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
Show More
Yamashiro hires first female executive chef in its 107-year history
Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store
Video released in Tarzana hit-and-run that left skateboarder dead
Family mourns OC man killed in hit-and-run crash
Homeless veteran fatally stabbed at Brentwood encampment
More TOP STORIES News