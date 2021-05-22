Community & Events

LA Metro gives away 100 bikes to people in need

LA Metro launched their new Adopt-A-Bike program at Union Station in Downtown LA.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA Metro gives away 100 bikes to people in need

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- 100 bikes were given away for free at Union Station on Friday. It's part of LA Metro's new Adopt-A-Bike program.

The bikes that were given away are ones that have been left behind or ended up in lost and found.

In the past, LA Metro has auctioned off the bikes or recycled them. But after a tough year, they wanted to give them to people in need.

This new program is also used to encourage people to use public transit.

USC student Andy Machic is an advocate for sustainable engineering. He was first in line to receive a bike.

"I'm very grateful for the bike, especially because it's a good bike. It's not just a rundown bike that they had back there in storage, you know, it's a really good bike," said Machic.

Learn more about the Adopt-A-Bike program by visiting the LA Metro website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angeles countymetrocommunity journalistfree stuffin the communitybikes
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
More TOP STORIES News