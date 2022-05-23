Riverside County woman's lawsuit accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault heads to trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10848062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look back at some of the key events leading up to Cosby's conviction and release.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Jury selection was expected to begin Monday in a civil trial of Bill Cosby over a lawsuit filed by a Riverside County woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.Judy Huth claims the sexual assault happened at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was 15 years old. Cosby's attorneys have denied the allegation.However, in a recent court filing, Huth said she now believes the alleged assault occurred in 1975, when she was 16, prompting Cosby's attorneys to ask for the case to be dismissed.The local judge has given no indication that would happen, and both sides have moved on with preparations for Monday's trial in a Santa Monica courtroom.In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a Pennsylvania woman, but an appeals court later threw out that conviction. The Supreme Court declined to review that decision in March.