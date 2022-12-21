Veteran actor Bill Nighy shines in new Oscar buzz worthy movie 'Living'

Actor Bill Nighy is getting some of the best reviews of his career for the new movie, "Living." It's about a man who is actually *dying." Just last week, this performance got him a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actor.

Nighy takes on the quiet role of an ordinary man, working a mundane, routine office job. It's only when he learns he's dying that he realizes it's time to do some living, and he finds meaning very late in his life.

"There is a, you know, the message being that you can have a significant and meaningful life without having to reach for world domination," said Nighy. "You make the most of the life you have rather than yearning for some life you didn't have or that you're not going to have in the future."

His character befriends a young worker in his office who's full of life. She is one of the people who helps him learn to enjoy life while he can.

"And his death, for some reason, is not kind of the end. It's sort of not the, you know, there is something about it which is inspirational," said Nighy.

"Living" will play exclusively at LA's Laemmle Royal beginning Friday, December 23.