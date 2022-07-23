Billy Porter directs coming-of-age romance about transgender teen in 'Anything's Possible'

The new movie, "Anything's Possible," is a coming-of-age romance that centers on the experience of Kelsa, a Black transgender high school senior.It's also the big screen directorial debut for Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Billy Porter.Porter likens this to a romantic comedy in the spirit of a John Hughes coming-of-age movie but through the lens of our world in 2022."It's very much from my heart and from my soul. I am intentional in everything that I do and, you know, I just want to put positive energy out into the world," said Porter.Eva Reign makes her big screen debut as Kelsa. She says the second she read the script, she knew she had to be a part of the movie."I was so enamored by this story and there was such an innocence there and it's something that I hadn't seen before but I was always searching for," she said. "I just felt really, really grateful that I got to tell it."Abubakr Ali plays Khal, a friend who becomes Kelsa's love interest."The core of the film," Ali said, "is allowing yourself to follow that very soft, innocent initial impulse of love and to not judge it and to just allow it to take flight which, you know, I hope it's a gift to everyone who watches this movie."Porter hopes "Anything's Possible" opens up conversations and helps represent the under-represented."We just do need to talk," Porter said. "We just do need to have the conversation and there's no better way to do that than through art. That's why art exists. You know, art has the power to heal. There's a way and it's just to try - period!""Anything's Possible" is rated PG-13. It's streaming now on Prime.