Surveillance video shows man stealing baby macaw from exotic bird store in Menifee

Surveillance video captured a man walking into an exotic bird shop in Riverside County. As the owner was helping other customers, the man grabbed one of the baby birds and ran.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- At Birds-n-Paradise in Menifee there are dozens of exotic birds to look at from a shy Toucan to talkative macaws.

Owner Lori Lister runs the pet shop but these birds aren't just pets they're more like family to her.

"They are my life," said Lister.

Which is why she is pleading for the safe return of one of her baby Macaws.

On Wednesday, surveillance video captured a man walking into her shop. As lister was helping other customers, the man grabs one of the baby birds and runs out the door.

"I realized he was running out the door with our baby blue and gold macaw that is still being hand fed," said Lister.

She says the 4-month-old baby macaw worth upward of $7,000 requires careful feedings three times a day. If not fed the right way, it could die.

"They are everything to us, and losing one of them if like losing a family member and its heartbreaking. It's just sickening that somebody can come in just take our baby like that," she said.

The crime is the latest in a string of birdnappings.

Last week, a thief made off with another 4-month old African-Grey parrot who goes by the name "Baby" from Omar's Exotic Birds in Lake Forest.

"We just pray that somebody recognize these people and let us know who they are," said Lister.

Anyone with information into the crime is asked to contact the Menifee Police Department (951) 723-1570.