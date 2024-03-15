Birds affected by Huntington Beach oil sheen undergo rehabilitation by wildlife officials

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The discovery of an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach nearly a week ago prompted the immediate response of local, state and federal agencies.

It included the U.S. Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Coast Guard said cleanup was completed on Monday.

Even though no oil source was found they believe the oil is associated with natural seeps.

Over the weekend, cleanup crews recovered approximately 85 gallons of oil from offshore recovery efforts and removed roughly 1,050 pounds of oily waste, sand and tar balls from the shoreline.

Fish and Wildlife Biologist Greg McGowan with the Office of sheen Prevention and Response served as wildlife branch director for this oil sheen.

He said, "If an animal like a bird might get oiled and the fly somewhere else and the try and clean itself and recuperate there so for example in this area Bolsa Chica and Talbert marsh would be refuge sites."

No recoverable oil remains in the water after a sheen was reported off the Huntington Beach coast, but the cause remains unclear, officials said Saturday.

McGowan said four oiled birds and one injured bird have been rescued.

"Most of our oiled wildlife recovery, even for marine mammals and sea birds is actually on the beach where they've taken refuge because they're too cold to stay in the ocean and that's in fact where these birds came from," he said.

The injured bird did not make it.

"We performed a necropsy on it and does not appear that bird, that death, was related to the oil," McGowan said.

Of the four oiled birds, two died at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The two remaining birds have been washed and are being rehabilitated.

"Washing a bird is tremendously stressful," he said. "It's by far the most stressful part of the event for the bird."

McGowan said they're unaware of any other animals impacted by the sheen but urge people to call them if they spot one needing help.

"Don't try and pick up oiled wildlife. Don't try and capture them yourself. Certainly don't try and clean them yourselves," he said.

Also, McGowan said their investigation into this oil sheen will remain open until the last animal is released.

The birds could be released as soon as next week.