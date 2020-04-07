Community & Events

Norwalk brothers celebrate birthday during stay-at-home order

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Norwalk brothers couldn't celebrate their birthdays as they had in the past due to COVID-19, but had a small celebration while practicing physical distancing on March 30.

Jesse and Julian Salazar's friends surprised them by driving by their home with balloons, birthday signs and honking car horns.

"For me, I felt it was the honking of like a caravan ... it made my day for sure," Julian Salazar said.

The Salazar brothers were born a year apart, but on the same day. Jesse turned 18 years old and Julian turned 17 years old.

Their mom, Elizabeth Salazar, said she didn't want the boys to be disappointed about not being able to go out, so she held a small party with just family.

"I just want to thank you know, the medical people right now that are on the front line of everything," Elizabeth Salazar said.

Elizabeth Salazar said she was happy to be able to cheer up her boys in this uncertain time.

"I didn't agree with it because I didn't want one, but you know she doesn't listen to us," Jesse Salazar said.

"It was just like out of the blue," said Julian. "My mom said that we're gonna have it and like it sounded weird at first but turned out great."
