Bishop Amat football player claims he was assaulted by Damien HS coach during brawl caught on video

Police said a 19-year-old Bishop Amat football player claims two people battered him, and at least one of them is a Damien High School football coach.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The La Verne Police Department has launched an investigation after a massive brawl broke out during a high school football game on Friday.

The fight was captured on video and shows both teams from Damien and Bishop Amat high schools engaging in what appears to be a fight.

Both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a brawl.

Police are investigating this as a battery report.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.