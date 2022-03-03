Marc Lamont Hill's Uncle Bobbie's Books & Coffee promotes Black education, activism

By Amanda Brady
Uncle Bobbie's Books & Coffee promotes Black education, activism

GERMANTOWN, Pa. -- "There's something special about walking into a bookstore as a Black or brown person and seeing someone that looks like you on the cover and the pages" says Uncle Bobbies Coffee & Books owner Marc Lamont Hill.

The Germantown bookstore is a Black-owned bookstore carrying books on Black culture and Black ideas written by Black authors.

'Cool people. Dope books. Great coffee' is the shop's slogan and that's what it strives to bring to the Germantown community.

The bookstore and coffee shop is named for Lamont Hill's uncle, who instilled in him the importance of reading and activism.

Says Lamont Hill, "Uncle Bobbie's house was the place you went not just for good food, conversation and family. But also to learn about Black ideas. To really learn about black authors. To learn about what was going on in the world."
