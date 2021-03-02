all good

This group of doctors administered 4,000 COVID-19 shots in one day

By Beccah Hendrickson
PHILADLEPHIA -- The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium in Philadelphia was founded at the start of the pandemic to help vulnerable neighborhoods in the fight against the virus.

With the vaccine now available, the consortium recently held a 24-hour clinic in North Philadelphia for those who live in highly affected zip codes and are also most likely to get sick from the virus.

That list includes the elderly, essential workers, and those with high-risk conditions.

Through their vaccination drive, more than 4,000 people were vaccinated during the marathon session.

Many of them waiting in an hours-long line in the snow, but all were grateful to have some protection against the virus.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiawpviblack history monthall goodlocalishcovid 19
ALL GOOD
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
Local laundromat, community group provide food to those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News