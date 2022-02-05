Anaheim to host Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival on Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The 42nd annual Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival takes place Saturday in downtown Anaheim.The parade is always scheduled for the first Saturday of February to kick off Black History Month. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.The festival will feature food vendors, education and health fairs, and live entertainment.Special guests like Aloe Blacc, Billy Blanks and Kenny Lattimore are expected to be in attendance, with Lattimore serving as the parade's grand marshal.The festival is open and free to the public. Seating is first come, first served.