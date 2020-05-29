Tensions high at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana as rocks and bottles thrown

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A dangerous scene developed in Fontana on Thursday as about 100 Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets.
Some of them threw rocks and bottles at a vehicle that drove through the crowd.
The demonstrators blocked off streets near police headquarters, chanting slogans and then throwing bottles at police who moved in to de-escalate the protest.
Several people were arrested.
